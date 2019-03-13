TODAY: NETFLIX Premieres "Triple Frontier" (Ben Affleck, Oscar Issac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, Adria Arjona)

March 13, 2019
Blake Powers
03 March 2019 - New York, New York - CAST. The World Premiere of "Triple Frontier" at Jazz at Lincoln Cente

Photo: LJ Fotos/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Today, March 13th, Netflix premieres the new movie Triple Frontier with Ben Affleck, Oscar Issac, Charlie Hunnam, Garret Hedlund, Pedro Pascal and Adria Arjona.

According to Netflix, "Five former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival."

Ben Affleck recently posted this.

Best wishes for success to Triple Frontier.

Netflix
Triple Frontier
ben affleck
Oscar Issac
Charlie Hunnam
Garrett Hedlund
Pedro Pascal
Adria Arjona

