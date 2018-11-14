TODAY ONLY! Get $6 Per Day DFW International Terminal Parking Thru Feb. 28!

November 14, 2018
Blake Powers
Airport Parking

Photo: Steve Woods/Dreamstime.com

NBC 5 reports if you're planning to fly anytime between now and Feb. 28, 2019, today/Wednesday Nov. 14, is "Orange Wednesday" at DFW International Airport.

Instead of paying $24 per day for terminal parking this Holiday Season, today you can pre-purchase your parking and save 75% off the normal rate.

Purchase your "Orange Wednesday" pre-paid DFW International terminal parking thru Feb. 28, 2019... TODAY... and TODAY only!... for $6 per day... at www.dfwairport.com/park.

Wow! That's a great price!!!

 

 

DFW International Airport
Orange Wednesday
DFW International Airport Reduced Price Terminal Parking
DFW International Terminal Parking

