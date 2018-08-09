TODAY: Tarrant County 14th Annual Back To School Roundup For Free Back To School Resources

August 9, 2018
For some families, getting their children ready for school, is a financial challenge. Today, Tarrant County is doing someting about that!

NBC 5 reports the Tarrant County "14th Annual Back to School Roundup" is today, offering assistant with back-to-school resources for qualifed families.

Help available includes:

  • school supplies
  • uniforms
  • free haircuts
  • physicals for student athletes
  • free visions screenings
  • free dental screenings

Tarrant County families interested in the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup must pre-register at www.backtoschoolroundup.org and the event runs until 2 p.m.

 

