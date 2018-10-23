Today's Approx. $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing Sets New Record

Yes, today's Mega Millions jackpot... is an estimated, hard-to-fathom, and record setting $1.6 billion!!! Plus, tomorrow's Powerball is up to around $620mil!

According to NJ.com, when the above amounts are combined, it equals a sum greater than the GDP of 27 countries,

The largest Powerball jackpot was won on Jan. 13, 2016 for $1.586 billion. The three winning tickets came from Florida, Tennessee and California. The former largest Mega Millions jackpot was on March 30, 2012 for $656mil and the winning tickets came out of Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

Taking into consideration Powerball rules were changed in 2016 to reduce the odds of winning, the likelihood of the jackpot growing over and over, increased. Mega Millions changed its rules a year ago this month, doubling the ticket price from $1 - $2, which of course increased it's jackpots.

When it comes to odds of winning, NJ.com reports your chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350 and for Powerball, it's 1 in 292,201,338.

Good luck!