TODAY/SATURDAY: Grapevine Lake Opens North Texas' 1st Floating Water Park

NBC 5 reports Grapevine Parks and Rec Department rep Amanda Rodriguez says Grapevine Lake will have a soft-opening today/Saturday, of North Texas' 1st floating waterpark, "Altitude H2O", at Meadowmere Park.

The floating waterpark has a trampoline, an obstaclce course, and slides.

The fee for Meadowmere Park is $5 per vehicle and Grapevine has yet to determine the fee for using the waterpark.

