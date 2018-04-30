Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

Some couples have little to say after 30 years together, and sometimes, that is wise.

When it comes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, the couple have now been married 30 years, which is known as the Pearl Anniversary.

Tom and Rita shared the special event Saturday night at their Pacific Palisades home with guests including Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien, Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn, Barack Obama, Oprah, Kate Hudson, Isla Fisher and Martin Short.

E News has an indepth look at the couple's history, including photos, social media and interesting details, HERE!

Yes, staying married in Hollywood for 30 years is possible, if you don't allow Hollywood to control your marriage.

Here's to another 30 years for Tom and Rita. Cheers!