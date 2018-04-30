Jan 7, 2018 - Tom Hanks and Rita WIlson at 75th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary

April 30, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers

Some couples have little to say after 30 years together, and sometimes, that is wise.

When it comes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, the couple have now been married 30 years, which is known as the Pearl Anniversary.

Tom and Rita shared the special event Saturday night at their Pacific Palisades home with guests including Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien, Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn, Barack Obama, Oprah, Kate Hudson, Isla Fisher and Martin Short.

E News has an indepth look at the couple's history, including photos, social media and interesting details, HERE!

Yes, staying married in Hollywood for 30 years is possible, if you don't allow Hollywood to control your marriage.

Here's to another 30 years for Tom and Rita. Cheers!

 

 

Tags: 
Tom Hanks
Rita Wilson
30th Wedding Anniversary
Forrest Gump
Bussom Buddies
Pearl Anniversary