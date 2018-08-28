Top 10 Best Cherry Picked Labor Day Deals
Labor Day weekend can be one of the best times shopping weekends of the year. Parents often wait for the coming weekend for back-to-school shopping because retail typically lowers prices on a myriad of items.
WalletHub surveyed 20 well known retailers to compile it's Best Labor Day Deals & Sales report.
Here are WalletHub's 2018 10 Best Cherry Picked Labor Day Deals (approx. percentages)
10. Gemini Loudspeaker Pack - 40% off
9. Beautyrest Mattress - 64% off
8. Insignia 32" Smart TV - 27% off
7. NFL Jerseys - 33% off
6. Gourmet Griddle - 25% off
5. Leather Tote, Peach Pink - 40% off
4. Moto Z2 Force - 44% off
3. Realspace Leather Char - 35% off
2. Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop - 35% off
#1 - Whirlpool dishwasher - 43% off
Click HERE for more details about best prices on Labor Day Weekend.
Happy shopping!