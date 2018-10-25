Top 10 Best Horror Movies For Halloween

Do you have a favorite horror movie? The movie that scared me the most was The Last Man On Earth, starring the late Vincent Price, which I happen to catch on late night TV, which I was around 9... lol! When you're 9, well... you know... :).

SWNS Digital reports results from a survey by Vudu revealed these being the 10 Best Horror Movies Of All Time, according to repondents:

10. Poltergeist - 36% and Psycho - 36% (tie)

9. The Shining - 39%

8. Saw - 39%

7. The Amityville Horror - 43%

6. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - 43%

5. The Conjuring - 45%

4. A Nightmare on Elm Street - 47%

3. Friday the 13th - 48%

2. Halloween - 48%

#1 - The Exorcist - 50%

If you're thinking about having a Halloween Horror Movie Watch Party, the above are good choices. Just hope you don't have to go to bed anytime soon after watching any of these... :). BOO!