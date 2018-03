Ranker.com just released it's list of the "Top 10 Coolest Actors Ever".

See if you agree!

10. John Wayne

9. Robert De Niro

8. Harrison Ford

7. Sean Connery

6. Jack Nicholson

5. James Dean

4. Paul Newman

3. Steve McQueen

2. Tom Hanks

#1. Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood has 70 acting credits, 39 for directing, 44 for producing and will be 88, May 31... same day as my birthday. Sometimes I wish I could scowl like he does... :).