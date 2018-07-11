The Top 10 Most Annoying Things Co-Workers Do At Work
July 11, 2018
The Ladders reports a survey by payroll company Paychex reveals these behaviors as The Top 10 Most Annoying Things Co-Workers Do At Work:
10. “Taking frequent snack breaks:” 38.4 percent
9. “Using social media for personal use the majority of the workday:” 40.6%
8. “Tapping feet or fingers repeatedly:” 46.7%
7. “Laughing or conversing loudly:” 48.1%
6. “Bringing in strong-smelling food for lunch daily:” 49.7%
5. “Taking frequent smoke breaks:” 49.8%
4. “Breathing heavily (and loudly):” 50.1%
3. “Bringing pets to work:” 50.6%
2. “Dropping by your desk constantly throughout the day:” 60.9%
#1 - “Partaking in frequent gossiping:” 63.7%
Agree? Disagree?
Oh, just for kickers, #11 is “Receiving audible notifications on their cell phone:” 34.5%