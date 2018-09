Can You Guess 1 of The Top 10 Most Followed Celebs on Instagram?

According to Seventeen, here are the "The Top 10 Most Followed Celebs on Instagram."

10. Neymar (pro Brazilian soccer player): 101.8 million follower

9. Justin Bieber: 102.5 million followers

8. Taylor Swift: 111.7 million followers

7. Kylie Jenner: 114.3 million followers

6. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: 114.6 million follower

5. Kim Kardashian: 116.9 million followers

4. Beyoncé: 117.4 million followers

3. Ariana Grande: 126.8 million followers

2, Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer): 140.6 million followers

#1 - Grand Prairie's own Selena Gomez: 142.1 million followers!

But... who's counting... :).