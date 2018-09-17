Do You Agree These Are The Most Inspiring Albums Of All Time?

Ever since I was a kid, I found music a very strong influence on my mood, and according to SWNS Digital, a poll of 2,000 U.K. adults reveals these being "The Top 10 Most Inspiring Albums Of All Time."

10. David Bowie - "Heroes"

9. Oasis - "Definitely Maybe"

8. Meatloaf - "Bat Out Of Hell"

7. Queen - "A Night at the Opera"

6. Pink Floyd - "The Dark Side of the Moon"

5. Fleetwood Mac - "Rumours"

4. Simon and Garfunkel - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

3. Abba - "Gold: Greatest Hits"

2. The Beatles - "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"

#1. Michael Jackson - "Thriller" has sold 66mil copies worldwide!

What album has inspired you?

