The Top 40 Workplace Words and Phrases People Are TIRED Of Hearing

SWNS Digital reports a study by OnePoll, in conjuction with Jive Communications, took on behaviors of 2,000 American workers and learned the 40 phrases most employees don't want to hear ... ANYMORE! LOL!

Of those surveyed, 72% said the following work-related words and phrases are used out of habit and 27% stop listening when having to hear them.

Give 110%

Think outside the box

Hammer it out

Heavy lifting

Throw them under the bus

Don't count your chickens before they've hatched

Pushing the envelope

Let the cat out of the bag

Let's circle back

Win-win situation

Blue-sky thinking

Boil the ocean

Synergy

Low-hanging fruit

Take it to the next level

Barking up the wrong tree

Going forward

Let's ballpark this

Run this up the flagpole

Back to square one

There's no I in team

Back to the drawing board

Paradigm shift

Elephant in the room

Raise the bar

Drill down

Best thing since sliced bread

Deep dive

Skin in the game

Reach out

Touch base

Play hardball

Don't reinvent the wheel

Kept in the loop

The bottom line

Down the road

I'll loop you in

Hit the nail on the head

ASAP

Team player

