Top 7 Careers For Cheating On Relationships
May 8, 2018
Cheating on a relationship with a co-worker is nothing new, but what may be new to you, is knowing which careers have the highest likelihood of cheating.
According to The Ladders, here are the Top 7 jobs with the highest chance of cheating.
7. Wholesale and retail - 21%
6. Technology - 22%
5. Medical and Health Care - 25%
4. Government and Public Administration - 28%
3. Manufacturing - 29%
2. Finance and Insurance - 30%
#1 - Education - 33%
If the idea of possibly cheating with a co-worker enters your mind, 45% of women and 30% of men who have, regretted it!