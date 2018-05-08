Top 7 Careers For Cheating On Relationships

Cheating on a relationship with a co-worker is nothing new, but what may be new to you, is knowing which careers have the highest likelihood of cheating.

According to The Ladders, here are the Top 7 jobs with the highest chance of cheating.

7. Wholesale and retail - 21%

6. Technology - 22%

5. Medical and Health Care - 25%

4. Government and Public Administration - 28%

3. Manufacturing - 29%

2. Finance and Insurance - 30%

#1 - Education - 33%

If the idea of possibly cheating with a co-worker enters your mind, 45% of women and 30% of men who have, regretted it!