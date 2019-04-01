TRAILER: "The Dead Don't Die" (Billy Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and Many Many Many More!

April 1, 2019
Blake Powers
Today, Focus Features released the first trailer for the upcoming movie, The Dead Don't Die.

Per Focus Features, "THE DEAD DON’T DIE - the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits. Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch." 

The Dead Don't Die, in theaters June 14th. 

I'm in! Save me a seat at the nearest theater!

