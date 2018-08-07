TRAILER: "The Old Man & The Gun" - Robert Redford's Final Acting Role

August 7, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
VENICE, Sept. 2, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Actor Robert Redford reacts on the red carpet to receive the Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 1, 2017. Hollywood icons Robert Redford and Jane Fonda we

Photo: Xinhua/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Two-time Academy Award winner Robert Redford is saying his upcoming movie The Old Man & The Gun, will be his last acting role. In the movie, Robert plays real-life criminal Forrest Tucker, who relished his 60+ years of robbing banks and breaking out of prison. 

In an EW interview, the Hollywood icon says, “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21. I thought, Well, that’s enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

Redford is intrigued with the fact that Tucker robbed 17 banks, was caught 17 times, went to prison 17 times and escaped prison 17 times. 

Redford told EW the "framework" and the story of his upcoming movie helped him towards this decision.

On the subject of continuing to direct, Redford said, "we'll see about that."

The Old Man & The Gun, co-stars Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, Casey Affleck, and opens Sept. 28.

Best wishes to Robert!

Tags: 
Robert Redford
Robert Redford Retiring From Acting
The Old Man & The Gun
Sissy Spacek
Danny Glover
Tom Waits
Casey Affleck
Academy Award Winners
Forrest Tucker