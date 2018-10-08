Find Out If You're Registered To Vote? Deadline To Register Is Tuesday, Oct. 9th

The midterm elections are coming up November 6th and the deadline to register to vote is next Tuesday, October 9th.

Are you registered to vote? If you used Vote.org you might not be.

The Texas Secretary of State has issued an alert about using an online registration tool set up by Vote.org. The organization rolled out its online system in Dallas, Bexar, Travis and Cameron counties, but Texas officials say those applications are not valid since they don't include an original signature.

Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos says Vote.org didn't check with his office before launching the online registration. Texas counties that received the Vote.org applications are being advised to alert people about the need to file a new application. Potential voters will then have 10 days to file an original signature, even if that 10th day comes after the October 9th registration deadline in Texas.

You can find out if your voter registration is active and how you can register to vote on the Texas Secretary of State website right HERE.