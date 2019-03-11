North Texas Has (2) Of "The Happiest Cities" In America

Want to know which city in America is the happiest? Fortunately, you don't have to travel far to visit!

WalletHub compared over 180 of our country's largest cities across 31 key indicators of happiness, including income growth rate, average leisure time spent per day, and the depression rate, just to name a few, to create it's 2019's Top 10 Happiest Cities In America.

10. San Francisco, CA

9. Scottsdale, AZ

8. San Jose, CA

7. Grand Prairie, TX

6. Fargo, ND

5. Huntington Beach, CA

4. Fremont, CA

3. Madison, WI

2. Irving CA

... and The Happiest City in America is... #1 Plano TX!

Plano is ranked: 6th for Income & Employment, 7th for Emotional & Physical Well-Being and 8th for Community & Environment"

Grand Prairie is ranked: 6th for Community & Environment, 20th for Emotional & Physical Well-Being and 35th for Income & Employment"

Congrats to Plano and Grand Prairied for making WalletHub's 2019's Top 10 Happiest Cities In America. Think I just heard the sounds of more moving trucks arriving and vehicle horns. Welcome to Texas, ya'll!

To see more, click WalletHub's 2019's Top 20 Happiest Cities In America!