Storms Possible Tomorrow Making Way For Fall-Like Weather Wed. - Fri.

NBC 5 reports today's clouds and scattered showers could lead to something more... possible storms!

NBC 5's Grant Johnston reports (2) storms are possible tomorrow. The first, in the early morning hours. The second, late afternoon.

Johnston reports high humidity and warm conditions could contribute to the possible storms.

High winds, hail and heavy rain could occur.

Sister station KRLD 1080 Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff reports true fall-like weather will most likely make it's way into North Texas on Wednesday with lower humidity and daily highs in the mid 70s and nightly lows in the mid 50s, through Friday.