Tyler "Madea" Perry Pays Off $400k In Walmart Christmas Layaways

Tis the season of giving, and that's what actor/director Tyler "Madea" Perry tried to do, anonymously, but couldn't.

Perry, who lives in Atlanta, recently wrote checks for 2 Atlanta area Walmarts. One, or $256,000, another for $178,000, to pay off all of the store's customer's Christmas layaways. All customers need do is pay 1 cent a pick-up.

Tyler posted this yesterday.

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018

Tyler Perry is Christian, and remembers clearly the time when he was living in his car. Part of his faith, is sharing with others what God has provided him.

Merry Christmas and blessings, to Tyler Perry!