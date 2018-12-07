Tyler "Madea" Perry Pays Off $400k In Walmart Christmas Layaways

December 7, 2018
Blake Powers
Director Tyler Perry attends "Nobody's Fool" New York Premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Cinemas in New York, NY, on October 28, 2018

Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Tis the season of giving, and that's what actor/director Tyler "Madea" Perry tried to do, anonymously, but couldn't.

Perry, who lives in Atlanta, recently wrote checks for 2 Atlanta area Walmarts. One, or $256,000, another for $178,000, to pay off all of the store's customer's Christmas layaways. All customers need do is pay 1 cent a pick-up. 

Tyler posted this yesterday.

Tyler Perry is Christian, and remembers clearly the time when he was living in his car. Part of his faith, is sharing with others what God has provided him.

Merry Christmas and blessings, to Tyler Perry! 

Tags: 
Tyler Perry
Walmart
Atlanta GA
Walmart Layaways

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes