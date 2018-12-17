Uber Planning To Test Flying Taxi Service In Dallas

If missed this story in May, Uber has working on it's flying car program since 2016, and in 2017 NASA became a partner to develop air traffic management for it's future fleet of flying vehicles.

Uber Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden told CNN the vehicles will travel between 150 - 200mph and be "super quiet."

Uber has announced it will invest $23.4 million into building all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which will built in France, where the company will open a Paris-based Advanced Technologies Center that focuses only on flying cars, airspace management, real-time communications networks, energy storage, and charging systems.

Uber Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden confirmed to CNNMoney Senior Reporter Dylan Byers that test flights will happen in Dallas and Los Angeles in 2020. Hmm? Thinking what I'm thinking? With Uber planning for Dallas as a test market, they may very well have plans to make it one of their first service markets.

Uber flying taxi service is expected to begin in select cities in 2023.

As in many "new" services and/or products, the initial cost will be higher. As time passes, the plan is to make the service financially accessible to the masses.

Imagine flying to and from work with Uber, versus DFW road traffic?

This looks s-o cool!!!