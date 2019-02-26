Unidentified Man Purchases All Of Girl's Girl Scout Cookies To Relieve Them From The Cold

You have been hearing about the recent midwest - northeast winter storm, major southern rain, and on Friday night in Greenville SC, it was cold.

CNN reports Girl Scouts cookie manager Kayla Dillard says Girl Scouts Emerson and Maya were on duty, in the mentioned cold, trying to sell their cookies, when a man came to their cookie stand, purchased 7 boxes, and told them to keep the change. That man, returned to the table and said, "Pack up all of your cookies. I'm taking them all so y'all can get out of this cold."

So, Dillard, Emerson and Maya did get out of the 34 degree temp, and Dillard told CNN, "We all were shocked. The girls were very excited and thankful."

The man's name is still unknown, but now his good deed, is.

