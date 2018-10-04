University Bans Clapping For Being An Anxiety Trigger, Suggests Using "Jazz Hands"

Clapping is now longer allowed at the University of Manchester.

A new resolution was passed at the first meeting of the school year for the Student's Union that banned this form of showing approval because, according to the the student newspaper the Mancunion, "It was argued that the loud noise of traditional clapping and whooping pose an issue to students with anxiety or sensory issues." Instead, it was suggested to show approval, students should now use British Sign Language clapping, probably better known as "Jazz Hands."

Understandably, there have been a few eye rolls at an outright ban of clapping, though a student appeared on Good Morning Britain and explained this wasn't a ban on clapping, but they are encouraging students to "consider not clapping in order to accommodate two students with sensory issues, accessibility needs and autism."

The University of Durham proposed a similar ban of clapping a few years ago, saying, "access needs of disabled students are disregarded/overlooked in terms of conference member behavior and National Union of Students structures." They also added they feared for the "safety and wellbeing" of disabled students being compromised.

