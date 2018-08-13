UPDATE: Angelina Jolie Ordered Back To U.S. With Kids

TMZ reports court documents indicated Angelina Jolie was ordered to return to the U.S. Saturday with her and Brad Pitt's children.

The judge's order is clear that Brad has custory of the kids for no less than 4 hours every other school day and 12 hours ever other non-school day.

Angelina and Brad are due in an L.A. court this week to address more custody matters.

The judge will soon receive a custody evaluation by at least one psychiatrist. Meanwhile, the judge will address temporary custody issues.

Angelina was spotted yesterday grocery shopping with 3 of her kids in West Hollywood.