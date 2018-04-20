UPDATE: Authorities Release Prince's Death Scene, Home and Music Vault Video

The Carver Count Sheriff's Dept. is releasing all records on it's investigation into the death of Prince, including videos and photos taken at Prince's Paisley Park property on April 21, 2016, according to TMZ.

Prince was found lying on his back in front of an elevator.

Two patches were found on him, one on his leg, another on an arm, which TMZ learned were placed there by emergency responders while trying to revive him.

Video shows how police found him and gives you in insight into Prince's property and vault, where an encredible amount of music was stored, recording equipment, plus significant sums of money.

Video of Prince Death Scene Video Released by Cops | TMZ

Prince, gone but never to be forgotten.