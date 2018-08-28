UPDATE: Ben and Jen Reach Divorce Settlement While He's In Rehab

On Monday the 20th, the clarity of Ben Affleck having fallen from sobrity after the break-up with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and being out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, was clear. On Wednesday, Jennifer Garner went to Ben's Pacific Palisades home, accompanied by her bodyguard, to stage an intervention. It worked. Jennifer, took him to rehab.

This is Ben's 3rd rehab stay in 17 years, and according to an E! News source, "Ben is still in rehab and has not left. He's doing OK"..."He seems serious about living in for at least 30 days."

E! News reports after being separated since 2015 and filing for divorce last year, Ben and Jen have finally reached a divorce settlement.

Once Ben leaves rehab, his final settlement with Jennifer will be filed with the court.

According to an E! News insider, "they both want to move on and end the financial negotiations and the custody discussions."

Continued best wishes to Ben on his sobriety, Jennifer, and their children.