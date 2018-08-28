UPDATE: Ben and Jen Reach Divorce Settlement While He's In Rehab

August 28, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner at 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, CA (March 2, 2014)

Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

On Monday the 20th, the clarity of Ben Affleck having fallen from sobrity after the break-up with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and being out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, was clear. On Wednesday, Jennifer Garner went to Ben's Pacific Palisades home, accompanied by her bodyguard, to stage an intervention. It worked. Jennifer, took him to rehab.

This is Ben's 3rd rehab stay in 17 years, and according to an E! News source, "Ben is still in rehab and has not left. He's doing OK"..."He seems serious about living in for at least 30 days." 

E! News reports after being separated since 2015 and filing for divorce last year, Ben and Jen have finally reached a divorce settlement. 

Once Ben leaves rehab, his final settlement with Jennifer will be filed with the court. 

According to an E! News insider, "they both want to move on and end the financial negotiations and the custody discussions."

Continued best wishes to Ben on his sobriety, Jennifer, and their children.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
ben affleck
Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner Divorce Settlement
Divorce
Divorce Settlement
Pacific Palisades
Alcohol Abuse
Child Custody
rehab