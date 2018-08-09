UPDATE: Demi Lovato Cancels Tour To Focus On Rehab

With rehab her current focus, Demi Lovato cannot focus on her "Tell Me You Love Me Tour", and TMZ reports she has cancelled performances next month in Mexico, plus November dates in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Refunds begin tomorrow/Friday.

Demi recently said, "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Live Nation and Lotus Productions have sent encouragement to Demi saying, "wish Demi Lovato the best now and in the future and we hope to see her soon in South America."

TMZ previously reported Demi is currently at one of the best rehab facilities in the country (outside California) and is expected to be there at least 1 month.

Best wishes to Demi for healing and for this to be her last time in rehab.