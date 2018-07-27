UPDATE: Demi Lovato Could Have Died

According to a TMZ source on the subject of Demi Lovato's overdose, "she could have died."

The 11:30 a.m. call to 9-1-1 from someone at Demi's home included asking dispatch if sirens could be silenced. The dispatcher said sirens would be on, and when emergency personnel arrived to find her unconscious, the task of keeping Demi alive, was on!

Those at Demi's home refused to reveal the drug/drugs that triggered her OD, and Narcan was administered to counter any opioids in her system.

Demi is still hospitalized, with those closest to her hoping she will voluntarily enter rehab.