UPDATE: Demi Lovato Out Of Control and Now With Family After Overdose

E! News reports a statement from a rep for Demi Lovato reveals, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some ofr the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Demi's mom, Dianna De La Garza and Demi's sister 16-year-old Madison De La Garza, were seen yesterday at Cedars-Sinai Medica Center in L.A. during the time when Demi was hospitalized for an overdose.

E! News reports a week ago, Demi went public with her return to insobriety via a song titled "Sober", and an insider says it was to "inspire fans" and "help keep her on track." However, she continued to use and kept a distance from those closest to her. One inside source says, "Demi has been suffering her addiction disease for months now and has been spiraling."

Best wishes to Demi towards a full recovery and improved life.