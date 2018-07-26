UPDATE: Demi Lovato Rejected Help

You can't get help for a problem if you're not willing to accept it.

TMZ reports Demi Lovato's team noticed her problem several weeks ago, confronted her about it, offered assistance, and were rejected. The plan was a rehab program. However, Demi refused, her partying continued, and an overdose occurred.

A couple months ago, Demi and longtime manager Phil McIntyre split. McIntyre even tried to assist with an intervention.

PEOPLE reports Demi's ex-boyfriend of six years, Wilmer Valderrama, visited her yesterday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital where she is being cared for. There has been long-time speculation they would reunite at some point in the future.

