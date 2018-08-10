UPDATE: Demi Lovato Temporarily In Chicago For Psychiatrict Treatment

Demi Lovato has been at a rehab facility outside California. However, according to TMZ, she arrived in Chicago around 2 a.m. this morning by private jet.

Word out is the rehab facilty where she has been staying recommended her to visit a specialist in Chicago, a psychiatrist who focuses on mental, sobriety and overall health.

Once Demi's Chicago treatment ends, she will return to the rehab center where she was been since last Saturday.

TMZ has been told Demi is completed focused on improving her health and life.

Continued prayers and positive vibes for Demi's future.