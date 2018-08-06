UPDATE: Demi Lovato's Team Planning To Help Her Cut Ties To All Negative People and Influences

Demi Lovato's team is thankful she has agreed to enter rehab once released from Los Angeles' Cedar-Sinai Medical Center, but to them, far more must be done to help improve her health.

TMZ reports Lovato's group held a meeting to discuss clearing out everyone who doesn't hold Demi's well-being as a priority.

Those who will be cut from contact with Demi include:

party-chasers

druggies

"yes" people who allow her to enter dangerous situations

a distant relative believed to a negative in her life

1 particular friend

A TMZ source has revealed Demi will be encouraged to cancel her phone number, get a new one, and only provide it trusted persons.

Hope Demi's team can keep her on this life-saving plan.