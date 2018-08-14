UPDATE: Demo Lovato In For Long-Term Rehab

E News reports the path to good health for Dallas raised Demi Lovato after her July 24 overdose, will not be a short one.

After leaving Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., Demi was transferred to a rehab center outside of California.

Recently, Demi was sent for treatment in Chicago with a specialist who deals with overall health.

Now, an E News source says, "She will be in rehab for several months and is doing an extensive program to ensure she gets the help she needs."

Continued prayers and best wishes to Demi, and those treating her, for a full recovery and life-long health.