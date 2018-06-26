UPDATE: Fans Flocking To Memorial For 'Pawn Stars' Richard "Old Man" Harrison

TMZ reports since the passing yesterday of Pawn Stars patriarch Richard "Old Man" Harrison due to Parkinson's Disease, the Gold & Silver shop in Las Vegas has created a memorial for Richard.

The memorial currently features Richard's chair, hat, coffee cup, photos from his office, plus a life-sized cutout of him.

Video of Pawn Stars: Old Man Wisdom | History

Customers and fans of the Gold & SIlver shop are bringing flowers and other items. Plus members of Hollywood, including Russell Crowe, Dana White, the NHL's Golden Knights, and 80s Country music stars The Oak Ridge Boys have sent their sympathies.

A private and public service is being planned for Richard.

If someone wants to make a donation, those should be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, which Richard's son Rick dealt with during childhood.

Deepest condolences to Richard's family, friends and fans.

See Richard's memorial, HERE.