UPDATE: Donations Continue For Dawn Wells Of "Gilligan's Island"

September 24, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
29 April 2016 - Los Angeles, California - Dawn Wells. Arrivals for the 43rd Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suite

Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Recently I shared the story concerning the GoFundMe page that was set up to help Gilligan's Island star Dawn "Mary Ann" Well, which was created by good friend of hers to help Dawn with medical bills and moving into an assisted living home.

Dawn recently posted this...

Currently, over $190,000 has been donated, helping relieve burden, stress, and enabling Dawn to move into assisted living.

Thanks for the memories Dawn, and continued best wishes!

 

 

 

Tags: 
Gilligan's Island
Dawn Wells
GoFundMe
Gilligan's Island's Mary Ann