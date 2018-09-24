UPDATE: Donations Continue For Dawn Wells Of "Gilligan's Island"

Recently I shared the story concerning the GoFundMe page that was set up to help Gilligan's Island star Dawn "Mary Ann" Well, which was created by good friend of hers to help Dawn with medical bills and moving into an assisted living home.

Dawn recently posted this...

Currently, over $190,000 has been donated, helping relieve burden, stress, and enabling Dawn to move into assisted living.

Thanks for the memories Dawn, and continued best wishes!