UPDATE: Frisco Police Apprehend Coyote

The Dallas Morning News reports Frisco police have apprehended a coyote they believe to be responsible or related to 5 attacks along Frisco's Eldorado Pkwy between Granbury Dr. and Rogers Rd. since late October and sent it away for testing.

The latest attack occurred Monday morning, in which joggers Marcia Foster and Sheri Devour were attacked, and driver Michael Harvey stopped and help them escape. Foster is hospitalized at Medical City Frisco Hospital with stress fractures and bite wounds to her legs. When she is released, she and Devour plan to take a thank-you gift to Harvey, whom they call their "angel."

Frisco police are not certain the coyota captured is the one that attacked Foster, Devour, or any of the other victims, but believe it likely related.

Frisco police ask anyone walking or running in the aforementioned area to remain cautious and report all coyote sightings at 972.292.6010.