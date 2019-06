Gov. Greg Abbott has officially signed Senate Bill 21 in which it will raise the smoking age to 21, except those in the military.

People who supported this bill says that this bill will save lives, since 95 percent of smokers usually start before they reach 21.

San Antonio was the first city in Texas to raise the smoking age to 21.

The law will go into effect on September 1st, 2019.

via CBS 4 Valley Central