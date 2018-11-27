UPDATE: Heather Locklear's Psychiatric Hold Extended

Last Monday, TMZ reported Heather Locklear was placed on psychiatric hold for 3 days due to having another mental breakdown.

Now, TMZ reports medical experts working with Heather have learned she is need of further treatment and she will continue on psychiatric hold.

Doctors feel at least 2 more weeks are needed and part of her treatment plan includes entering a facility for additional long-term care.

TMZ has learned Heather wants to stay home, versus entering a treatment center. At this time, that decision is hers.

Continued best wishes to Heather towards receiving the care she needs.