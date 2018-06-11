UPDATE: IHOP explains the NEW IHOb

The speculation is officially over and CNN reports IHOP is temporarily changing it's name to IHOb.

IHOP is in the process of updating it's image, and going above and beyond just breakfast food.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

IHOP president Darren Rebelez says, "We are definitely going to be IHOP." Rebelez continued, "But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes."

IHOP is taking this new marketing plan to an even higher level, by changing the restaurant signs at a Hollywood CA location.

CNN reports the same may be done at other locations.

IHOb is part of IHOP's new marketing campaign to promote their new lunch and dinner items, including a Big Brunch burger (with a fried egg, bacon and browned potato).

IHOP traditionalists, are now breathing easier... lol!

Details via CNN.