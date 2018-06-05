UPDATE: Janet Jackson 9-1-1 Call Not Connected To Alleged "Terrified" Nanny

June 5, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Janet Jackson performs on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Sources to TMZ say Janet Jackson's Saturday 9-1-1 call was due to a lack of cell service at the Malibu area Hotel where her estranged husband Wissam was staying with their son, Eissa. Janet was concerned due to Wissam not making Wi-Fi available to her nanny to help facilitate communication capabilities between them. 

Police were only at the Hotel for a few minutes, found no issues, and proceeded to tell them to deal with their cell phone issues themselves.

Come to find out, the report about the nanny's alleged concerns with Wissam ("terrified by his behavior and locked herself in a bathroom so she could contact Janet"), came from Janet's brother, Randy.

Sources to TMZ say Janet and Wissam respect each other as parents. She wants Eissa in the U.S. with her, however, the boy was born in London, and her moving back to the U.S. after her and Wissam's separation, may improve his case.

Tags: 
Janet Jackson
Wissam Al Mana
Eissa Al Mana
Malibu CA
Wi-Fi
Child Custody
London