UPDATE: Janet Jackson 9-1-1 Call Not Connected To Alleged "Terrified" Nanny

Sources to TMZ say Janet Jackson's Saturday 9-1-1 call was due to a lack of cell service at the Malibu area Hotel where her estranged husband Wissam was staying with their son, Eissa. Janet was concerned due to Wissam not making Wi-Fi available to her nanny to help facilitate communication capabilities between them.

Police were only at the Hotel for a few minutes, found no issues, and proceeded to tell them to deal with their cell phone issues themselves.

Come to find out, the report about the nanny's alleged concerns with Wissam ("terrified by his behavior and locked herself in a bathroom so she could contact Janet"), came from Janet's brother, Randy.

Sources to TMZ say Janet and Wissam respect each other as parents. She wants Eissa in the U.S. with her, however, the boy was born in London, and her moving back to the U.S. after her and Wissam's separation, may improve his case.