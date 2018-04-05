UPDATE: Lou Diamond Phillips Guilty Of Too Much La Bamba

Fifty-six-yea-old Lou Diamond Phillips (TV's Longmire, La Bamba), a graduate from Flour Bluff High School in Corpus Christi, was in Portland Texas last Nov. 3 for a speaking engagement with the "Voices Of South Texas - Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Live" at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi.

USA Today reports while in Portland early that Friday morning, Lou pulled behind a police officer who was on a traffic stop, to ask directions to Flour Bluff, and the officer realized Lou had had way too much drinky-winky. Lou failed multiple field sobriety tests, blew a .20 (2.5 times the legal limit), and was arrested for DWI at around 1:30 a.m. By 11 a.m., Lou was out on $2,500 bail.

Fortunately, Lou was able to make his speaking engagement, where he apologized for his situation.

Lou was in Sinton Texas yesterday with his attorney Mark Di Carlo, and TMZ reports Phillips has accepted the following plea bargain:

2-years probation

attend a DWI education class

attend a DWI victim impact course

prohibited from bars or taverns.

report in person for the first 4 months to a probation officer at the San Patricio County Courthouse for a urinalysis

use a smart in-home device which he will have to blow into to test for alcohol

Simply put, no La Bamba for 2 years, in any form.

Keep it together Lou, Texas loves you!