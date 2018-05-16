UPDATE: Meghan Markle's Dad in Surgery Today

TMZ reports Meghan Markle's dad Thomas was scheduled for 7:30a.m. heart surgery today, due to a heart attack he had last week from which significant damage was done.

Thomas says he feels his heart attack was caused by the letter his son Thomas Jr. wrote to Prince Harry, suggesting he NOT marry Meghan.

As for the doctor's plans, Thomas told TMZ, "They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed."

This surgery will keep Thomas stateside and unable to attend Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, this Saturday.

Best wishes to Thomas for a full recovery and to Meghan and Prince Harry.