UPDATE: Never-Before-Released Music from Prince On The Way

In the last year, tapes and computer drives belonging to Prince, were moved to a professional California storage facility, where the entire library is being restored and digitized.

Variety reports Troy Carter, the person responsible for overseeing Prince's Paisley Park music archive, says a NEW album of material from the vault, will be released Sept. 28 on Warner Bros.

Due to Prince's attention to details, Carter says "he wrote down his thoughts and plans and how he ran his business, so he pretty much left a blueprint of how things should go. Listening to the music, the demos, seeing some of his notes and tape notes, you really get an idea of how his mind worked, and I’m honored to get a glimpse of his process."

In addition to music, Prince left behind video footage. Plus, Cater notes there are "conversations" pertaining to possible projects, including a jukebox musical.

More details, HERE.