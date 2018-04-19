UPDATE: "Night Court" Star Harry Anderson Had Multiple Previous Strokes

According to the 9-1-1 transcript obtained by TMZ, when "Night Court" star Harry Anderson's wife Elizabeth found him Monday, she told the operator, "His hand -- he's cold. He's not ice cold, but he's definitely cold. His eyes are partially open, uh, but he's not looking at anything, he's not responding."

Apparently Anderson had went into cardiac arrest in his sleep, and during his wife's 9-1-1 call, she declined help for performing CPR.

Elizabeth also revealed the fact that Harry dealt with the flu in January, and by the end of the month, he suffered a series of strokes.

Harry's son Dashiell told TMZ his dad (aged 65) passed away due to natural causes.

Again, condolences to Harry's family and friends who cared deeply for him.

R.I.P. Harry, and keep 'em smiling, wherever you are!