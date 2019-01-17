UPDATE: Paris Jackson Responds To Reports On Her Mental Health Care

January 17, 2019
Blake Powers
paris_jackson

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Blake Powers

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has taken to social media to address reports on her entering a mental health facility, as reported by CNN

the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i’ll be back soon!! xxox --♥️

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

Paris has previously discussed her issues with substance abuse, depression and anxiety, which you'll read HERE.

Continued best wishes to Paris for good health, happiness, and a fruitful future.

