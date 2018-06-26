UPDATE: Police Respond To "Overdose" Call From Heather Locklear's Home

After Heather Locklear was arrested early yesterday/Monday morning or punching a police officer and kicking an EMT (2 misdemeanors), Heather posted her $20,000 bond and according to TMZ sources she was planning to voluntarily check herself into a hospital for alcohol abuse and mental illness. That... never happened.

Now, TMZ reports police received a call yesterday afternoon concerning someone allegedly overdosing at Locklear's home in Thousand Oaks, CA and requested backup from the local Sheriffs Dept. Locklear was taken from her home by ambulance to a hospital.

A TMZ source has revealed Heather is finally getting the help she needs and in stable condition.

Story developing...