UPDATE: Police Respond To "Overdose" Call From Heather Locklear's Home

June 26, 2018
Blake Powers
June 24, 2018; Ventura, CA, USA; Heather Locklear booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff s Office. Locklear was arrested on June 24 2018 at 11:30 p.m. and charged with two misdemeanor counts of Battery Upon An Officer And Emergency Personnel

Photo: Ventura County Sheriff's Office via USA TODAY NETWORK

After Heather Locklear was arrested early yesterday/Monday morning or punching a police officer and kicking an EMT (2 misdemeanors), Heather posted her $20,000 bond and according to TMZ sources she was planning to voluntarily check herself into a hospital for alcohol abuse and mental illness. That... never happened.

Now, TMZ reports police received a call yesterday afternoon concerning someone allegedly overdosing at Locklear's home in Thousand Oaks, CA and requested backup from the local Sheriffs Dept. Locklear was taken from her home by ambulance to a hospital.

A TMZ source has revealed Heather is finally getting the help she needs and in stable condition.

Story developing...

