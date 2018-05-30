UPDATE: Roseanne Blames Ambien For Her Tweet

TMZ reports Roseanne Barr says her tweet towards former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, in which she referred to Jarrett as a baby born out of the 'muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes', was due her taking Ambien. Roseanne claims the tweet was not racist, because she thought Jarrett to be Jewish.

Roseanne wrote, "It was 2 in the morning and i was ambien tweeting - it was memorial day." She continued, "i honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian -- ignorant of me for sure, but... i did."

Barr attacked co-star Michael Fishman ("DJ"), "I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it ... You throw me under the bus. nice!"

Roseanne also wrote, "im not getting my job back, genius - it's gone and so r all my old shows."

A representative of Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company for the Ambien brand, told TMZ, "People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world." The rep continued, "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."