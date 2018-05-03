Sandra Bullock

UPDATE: Sandra Bullock Stalker Takes His Life During Police Standoff

USA Today reports yesterday at around 7 a.m. PT,, police went to the L.A. area (La Crescenta) home of 42-year-old stalker Joshua Corbett to serve a search warrant linked to his case concerning stalking Sandra Bullock. Corbett had been convicted for breaking into Sandra Bullock's home in 2014.

Corbett refused to comply with police, made "threats of violence", and SWAT was called in.

After a 5 hour standoff, with zero shots fired, and no injuries, police found Corbett dead from "self-inflicted injuries" from a "sharp object", according to LAPD spokeswoman Officer Rosario Herrera. 

