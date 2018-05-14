UPDATE: "Superman", TV, and Stage Star Margot Kidder Has Died

Margot Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane in the 70s/80s Superman franchise with the late Christopher Reeve, has passed away.

Margot had dealt with bi-polar disorder for years, was briefly homeless in 1996, married 3 times, single since the 80s, and has 1 daughter. Margot had been an advocate for mental health.

Margot had been living in Livingston, Montana and according to TMZ, Park County Attorney Bruce Becker said an unidentified person reported to police they found her, unconscious, and not breathing. Margot's death is now being investigated.

Franzen-Davis Funer Home in Livingston tells TMZ Margot's cause of death is unknown at this time.

Just days before her death, Margot was on the phone doing an interview, while dealing with the flu, TMZ has that interview, HERE.

Kidder co-starred with Christopher Reeve in (3) Superman movies and had been in other movies, plus TV, the stage, and had 2 roles yet to be released.

Margot Kidder, gone at age 69. R.I.P.

Story developing...