UPDATE: Thomas Markle Wants To Be Left Alone

Thomas Markle told TMZ the photos taken of him Monday were done so after a friend with their child had picked him up from where he had been recovering from his emergency heart surgery. Markle said 5 vehicles with paparazzi had been following them. Thomas said it took four security guards to help him get safely inside his home.

Thomas told TMZ, "I never asked for this and my friends never asked for this and photographers, knowing there's a child in the car, have no business chasing it."

When it comes to his reported Monday visit to Starbucks, Thomas said his beverage wasn't coffee, plus he didn't finish it, saying don't worry about his heart.

Bottom line... Thomas... wants to be left alone.

Continued best wishes to Thomas on Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, and for a full recovery.